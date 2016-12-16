Charleston gets the green light for dredging

Charleston gets the green light for dredgingProject Updates // December 16, 2016
The Maritime Professional reports that US has passed S.612, the Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation Act (WIIN), which included Congressional authorization for the 52ft Charleston Harbour Deepening Project.
"The passage of WIIN marks one of the most significant milestones in the history of the Port of Charleston," said Jim Newsome, SCPA President and CEO. With this important step by Congress, we now turn our attention to inclusion in the President's FY2018 budget, relative to the construction phase of the harbor deepening project.
"By the end of the decade, we will achieve 52ft of depth and Charleston will be the deepest harbour on the East Coast. This depth advantage will add significant capability in the fastest growing port region in the US, the Southeast. This is vitally important for significant long-term volume growth and the deployment of large container ships."
