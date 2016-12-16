Wärtsilä to provide support services for Penta Ocean cutter suction dredger

Equipment & Technology

//

Wärtsilä is to provide extensive technical support and advisory services for the Singapore-based large cutter suction dredger Cassiopeia V under the terms of a five-year technical management agreement that includes Dynamic Maintenance Planning (DMP) complemented by advanced technical support to ensure the reliability and availability of the vessel.

The cooperation between Wärtsilä and Cassiopeia Five Pte Ltd, which owns and operates the vessel Cassiopeia V, began in 2015 with Wärtsilä’s Advanced Technical Support.

Advanced technical support covers extensive proactive technical information, service and advice to the ship crew by a dedicated Wärtsilä Services team.

The new agreement expands the partnership between Wärtsilä and Cassiopeia Five Pte Ltd. The agreement includes technical management support of the dredger’s two Wärtsilä 46 main engines, one Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engine, and two Wärtsilä thrusters.

Cassiopeia Five Pte Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Penta-Ocean Construction Co Ltd in Tokyo, Japan. Cassiopeia V was built in 2014.

