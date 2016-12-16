Italdraghe delivers suction dredger to Iraq

Italdraghe delivers suction dredger to IraqNew Vessels // December 16, 2016
Italdraghe SpA has delivered a SGT 400 cutter suction dredger to the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources. It is the first of a series of three Italdraghe is supplying to this particular client.
The Italian designed and produced dredger is now operational. It works at a depth of 10m with a suction diameter of 450mm and a discharge diameter of 400mm.
The main dredging pump engine is an Isotta Fraschini type with 1,000hp at 1,800 rpm. The auxiliary engine is a FTP Iveco Motors type C90 with 350hp at 2,000 rpm. The dredger has a crown-type cutter with 150hp. The swing winches have a 6 ton pull. The dredger is fitted with anchor booms and spud carriage.
The new dredger has a harbour genset of 30kW, a DGPS positioning system with an integrated project monitoring programme and a production measuring system.
