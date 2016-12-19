US: port of Grays Harbour 'deeper draft' dredging project applauded

Project Updates

The Port of Grays Harbour and the US Army Corps of Engineers celebrated the deeper draft project on in mid December.

Although dredging officially began on October 3, residents and elected officials joined together to celebrate the project, which was 40 years in the making.

Grays Harbour dredging will bring the navigation channel to a deeper depth of -38ft, down from the -36ft that it currently sits, and to the Congressionally Authorized depth.

Port Commissioner Jack Thompson said that the 2ft dredge will make a large difference to vessels that currently have to carry less than full loads when coming in and leaving the port.

