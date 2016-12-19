Craney Island rehandling basin - maintenance dredge - solicitation

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W91236-16-B-0007

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Norfolk

Notice Type: Solicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Sep 21, 2016 2:51 pm Modified: Dec 15, 2016 11:58 amTrack Changes

***The Solicitation number for this action moving forward is W91236-17-B-0006, due to Fiscal Year change.***

THIS PROCUREMENT IS AN UNRESTRICTED PROCUREMENT. The Norfolk District, Army Corps of Engineers has a requirement to award a construction contract for Maintenance Dredging at the Craney Island Rehandling Basin located in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Description of Work:

The work consists of maintenance dredging the Rehandling Basin at Craney Island Dredged Material Management Area (CIMMA) to a depth of -28 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) with -2 feet allowable overdepth. In addition, the work consists of maintenance dredging the Access Channel (s) to a depth of -18 feet MLLW with -2 feet of allowable overdepth and the Debris Channel at a depth of -9 feet MLLW with -2 feet of allowable overdepth. The work shall be performed by Hydraulic Cutter-head dredge and Hydraulic pipeline, with all dredge material transported and placed in the Government-furnished upland placement area at the CIDMMA. The Rehandling Basin dredging, including allowable overdepth is approximately 885,100 cubic yards of dredge material. The Access Channels and Debris Channel dredging, including allowable overdepth is approximately 32,300 cubic yards of material. Total estimated amount to be dredged along with an estimated accretion is 1,012,400 cubic yards. The Notice-to-Proceed is estimated to be issued no later than 18 November 2016.

Subject to available funds, an optional (-7) foot MLLW of dredging depth representing an additional 497,600 cubic yards of pay yardage may be awarded. If optional items are exercised, additional performance time will be added to the contract based on one additional day per 12,000 cubic yards of dredged material added.

C. Construction Time

* For the base contract bid items, begin performance within 15 calendar days and complete all work within 90 calendar days of receipt of Notice to Proceed (NTP).

D. The following paragraphs should be inserted at Section 00800, Commencement, Prosecution, and Completion of Work.

* Should the total quantity of material to be paid for and actually placed under this contract exceed the quantity from the Bidding Schedule, additional time will be allowed at the rate of one day for each 12,000 cubic yards in excess of the estimated quantity.

The contracting officer will award a firm fixed price contract using INVITATION FOR BID WITH PRE-AWARD SURVEY and procedures outline in FAR 36 and FAR 14. Pre-award survey will determine contractor responsibility in accordance with FAR 9.104 and 9.106. Bidders will be evaluated on both pre-award survey and conformance to the solicitation and price. The Government reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to award to the bidder submitting the lowest bid determined by the Government to be responsible. Bid bonds will be required with bid submittals.

The magnitude of construction is between $1,000,000.00 and $5,000,000.00. The NAICS code applicable to this requirement is 237990, with a small business size standard of $27.5 million. The proposed procurement listed herein is UNRESTRICTED.

Proposals shall include sufficient detailed information to allow complete evaluation. The Government reserves the right to reject any and all offers. Offerors are reminded that while the Government may elect to consider data obtained from other sources, the burden of proof of acceptability rests with the Offeror.

The solicitation will be available in electronic format only. Paper copies of this solicitation will not be available. Other methods of requesting a package will not be honored. This solicitation will be posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website at http://www.fbo.gov on/about October 6, 2016. The proposal due date shall be at least 30 days after the RFP is posted on the FBO website.

IT IS THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE OFFEROR TO CONTINUALLY VIEW THE WEBSITE FOR CHANGES.

All prospective contractors are required to be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) database prior to contract award. Offerors and contractors may obtain information on registration and annual confirmation requirements by calling 1-866-606-8220 or via the Internet at https://www.sam.gov. Representations and Certifications Applications apply to this solicitation. Representations and Certifications may be completed online via the SAM. The Point of Contact for this requirement is Stormie Wicks Email: Stormie.B.Wicks@usace.army.mil; Phone: 757-201-7215.

Contracting office address:

803 Front Street

Norfolk, Virginia 23510-1096

United States

Place of Performance:

Portsmouth, Virginia

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Stormie S. B. Wicks

Stormie.B.Wicks@USACE.Army.Mil

Phone: 7572017215

Secondary Point of Contact:

Eartha Garrett,

Contracting Officer

Eartha.Garrett@usace.army.mil

Phone: (757)201.7131

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

Paper published on dioxin in River Elbe Environmental Issues //

Moray Council rejects allegations about new dredger News //

Abderdeen Harbour expansion given the go ahead News //

Boskalis to reinforce Houtrib dike in The Netherlands Project Updates //

UK: Moray Council admits new dredger lay idle for months New Vessels //

Hutchison Ports signs MOU for development of port in Ukraine News //

US: Avalon Council cpproves state aid agreement for beachfill in 2017 Project Updates //

UK: Aberystwyth Marina project completed Project Updates //

Scenic Hudson commends members of Congress for stance on Hudson River cleanup Environmental Issues //

Mississippi River to benefit from emergency funding News //

US: Superior Bay cleanup plan approaching completion Environmental Issues //

More money heading for Savannah deepening project News //