Scenic Hudson commends members of Congress for stance on Hudson River cleanup

Scenic Hudson commends 15 members of New York State’s Congressional delegation who signed a letter urging the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to declare that the Superfund cleanup of Hudson River PCBs has failed to meet the project’s standards to restore public and environmental health.

Specifically, the letter asks the EPA to expedite its Five Year Review of the cleanup so the agency can determine the need for additional remediation prior to the administration’s changeover in January.

US Rep Nita Lowey took the lead in drafting the letter and soliciting fellow Congressional members to sign on. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep Sean Patrick Maloney, who also have provided strong public leadership on this issue, played important roles as well.

The letter was signed by Representatives Nita Lowey, Sean Patrick Maloney, Yvette Clarke, Joseph Crowley, Eliot Engel, Steve Israel, Hakeem Jeffries, Carolyn Maloney, Grace Meng, Jerrold Nadler, Kathleen Rice, Jose Serrano, Louise Slaughter, Nydia Velazquez and US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

“Rep Nita Lowey - a longtime champion of a clean Hudson River - has shown strong leadership in drafting this letter, and the signatures of so many members of the Hudson Valley Congressional delegation and Sen Gillibrand demonstrate the importance of this call for a comprehensive cleanup. Our federal officials join Gov Cuomo, state legislators, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, NOAA, and business and environmental leaders in demanding the EPA heed the science and find that the cleanup to date fails to meet the agency's explicit goals,” said Scenic Hudson President Ned Sullivan.

