US: Avalon Council cpproves state aid agreement for beachfill in 2017

Avalon Borough Council approved a State Aid Agreement with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection that will result in a substantial hydraulic beach fill project for both Avalon and Stone Harbor in 2017.

The project will result in several hundred thousand cubic yards of sand to be placed on the north end beaches in advance of the hurricane and tourism season. The entire project was threatened by what the borough believes is a misapplication of the Coastal Barrier Resources Act which prevented federal dollars from being used for part of the project.

“It was necessary for the Borough to take a unique approach to a hydraulic beach fill project thanks to the presentation of an obstacle that should not have been placed in the first place”, said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi.

“I wish to thank our Borough Council, the US Army Corps of Engineers, the NJDEP, and Stone Harbour for developing a new strategy to make sure that our communities are protected before the next storm season”.

The agreement results in the Borough of Avalon spending less than UYS$800,000 for 490,000 cubic yards of sand to repair the beaches from 8th Street south to 26th Street.

The Borough will likely authorize the placement of more sand on the beaches during this project since the unit price is US$5.15 per cubic yard of sand, about half the cost of sand in prior beach fill projects. It will receive statistical information in advance of this beach fill that will guide the borough on how much sand is needed to restore the beaches to the federal template.

Avalon’s beaches were damaged during a four-day nor’easter event in October, 2015 and again by Winter Storm Jonas in January, 2016.

