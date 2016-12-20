UK: Aberystwyth Marina project completed

UK: Aberystwyth Marina project completedProject Updates // December 20, 2016
The Marine Group has completed the reconfiguration of the layout at Aberystwyth Marina.
Walcon Marine has been on site for the past three weeks, carrying out an extensive programme of works to significantly improve the marina layout. Several new pontoons have been installed and others have been repositioned to considerably upgrade the access and design of the marina. The new layout has increased the overall number of berths available and created a number of larger berths.
This is the latest stage of an ongoing development programme, designed to improve the infrastructure of the marina, which began when the marina was purchased by The Marine Group in September 2015.
In addition, the marina has recently benefited from dredging and upgraded security systems.
The Marine Group was awarded a grant from the Coastal Communities Fund to help fund the planned upgrades. The Coastal Communities Fund aims to encourage the economic development of UK coastal communities by awarding funding to create sustainable economic growth and jobs.
