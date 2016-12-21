UK: Moray Council admits new dredger lay idle for months

UK: Moray Council admits new dredger lay idle for monthsNew Vessels // December 21, 2016
The Press & Journal newspaper reports that Moray Council’s £2.5 million dredger did not carry out a single job for four months.
The vessel was launched at the beginning of April with high hopes that it would soon be completing badly-needed work at the authority’s six ports.
Council bosses also predicted the 90ft craft, Selkie, would pay for itself when leased out to other authorities across the north.
But figures obtained by the Press & Journal, through freedom of information legislation, have revealed it has only left its berth in Buckie harbour on a handful of occasions.
The full story is at:
https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/buckie/1113539/morays-2-5million-dredger-lay-idle-for-four-months/
More articles from this category