Hutchison Ports signs MOU for development of port in Ukraine

News

//

Hutchison Ports has signed an MOU with the Government of Ukraine for the development of Chornomorsk Port on the Black Sea.

The MOU was signed by Clemence Cheng, Managing Director Hutchison Ports Europe, and Volodymyr Omelyan, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure during a visit by the Minister to the Port of Felixstowe. The Minister was joined by Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Natalia Galibarenko.

Commenting on the agreement, Clemence Cheng, said: "We are delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Ukraine to develop container terminal facilities at Chornomorsk. We have long seen the potential for growth in container business in Ukraine and look forward to working together with the Ministry of Infrastructure to realise our shared aim of developing world class port facilities to facilitate trade."

Minister Omelyan added: "I am glad that the world's leading port operator enters Ukraine's maritime market. Government is committed to finalize the agreement and to close the deal in 2017."

Chornomorsk is one of the largest ports in the Black Sea handling a range of cargo including containers, ferries, general and bulk cargoes. Situated in the south-western region of Ukraine 20km south of Odessa, Chornomorsk has established rail connections to the capital Kiev and existing skilled workforce.

