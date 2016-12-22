Paper published on dioxin in River Elbe

Environmental Issues

//

SedNet reports that a group of sediment researchers recently published a discussion paper 'Dioxin in the Elbe river basin: policy and science under the Water Framework Directive 2000–2015 and toward 2021' in the Journal “Environmental Sciences Europe”, see http://enveurope.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s12302-016-0075-8.



It seems that the critical analysis along the River Basin Community Elbe background document “Pollutants” (12/2015) could provide a practical regional supplement to the general information “Sediment in WFD Reporting 2016” given by Igor Liska (ICPDR) in the SedNet eNewsletter of May 2016 (http://sednet.org/news/newsletter/newsletter-may-2016).

In the Elbe River case, special emphasis is devoted to the land–sea interface (Marine Strategy Framework Directive 2008/56/EC).



