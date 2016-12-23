Call for Abstracts 10th SedNet Conference - 14-17 June 2017

The deadline for submitting abstracts for the 10th International SedNet conference, 'Sediments on the Move,' that will be held in Genoa, Italy, is fast approaching.

Please submit your abstract(s) before 16 January 2017 to the SedNet Secretariat.

Conference topics are:

• Sediments moving to land, and soil moving to water

• Sediment balance

• Using sediments as a resource – Sediments in a circular economy

• Policy for sediment management: Finding the balance; “everything is contaminated”

• Climate change; PIANC and SedNet Think Climate! ensure safe and sustainable development?

• Sediment quality

• Sediment quality criteria: derivation, implementation and enforcement

• Effects of remedial measures

• Innovative maintenance of river-delta-sea systems

• Disposal of sediments at sea

• Transboundary sediments

Text of Call and Format for abstract: http://sednet.org/events/sednet-conference-2017/ (section ‘Downloads’)



SEDITERRA and SEDRIPORT

The day prior to the SedNet Conference (on 13 June 2017), there will be free sessions on recently started European projects:

SEDITERRA: Guidelines for the treatment of dredged sediments consistent with a strategy and an assessment of the risks related to a land handling of sediments, provides for the capitalization of the knowledge gained from previous projects that have studied management models and treatment technologies applied to brackish and marine sediments, and the consequent experience gained by the French project partner to promote the reuse of treated dredged sediments in order to create new supply chain in circular economy.

The comparison of the different experiences and the results of the different project phases will be used for the preparation of guidelines applicable within the territorial cross-border, for the management to “land” of dredged sediments not submersible or reusable in marine environments, particularly where the legislation should continue to be lacking.

SEDRIPORT: Sediments, Dredging and Harbor risks

Climate change contributes to facilitate and speed up the structural silting of ports, increasing the risk for both the environment and the economic activities related to maritime transport. It seems clear, especially in case of extreme weather events, such a not quick recovery of a harbor seabed may undermine the economic and social fabric of entire communities. Therefore we need to find practical solutions to the problem through a joint action plan and sharing of guidelines aimed to supporting the actions of governance and to propose a single useful legislation to the whole cross-boundary area.

SEDRIPORT deals with problems common to the area of cooperation, arising from the emergency of the port silting: difficult to program ordinary and extraordinary dredging; incomplete and uncoordinated legislation; inconsistent regulations for the reuse of materials excavated from the port seabed; obligation to the global remediation with unsustainable costs.

Detailed information about the programme of the conference and the sessions on SEDITERRA and SEDRIPORT will become available in spring 2017.

