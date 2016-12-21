Boskalis to reinforce Houtrib dike in The Netherlands

Boskalis to reinforce Houtrib dike in The NetherlandsProject Updates // December 21, 2016
Royal Boskalis Westminster says the Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) in The Netherands intends to award a contract for the reinforcement of the Houtrib dike to Boskalis and its partner Van Oord. The contract has a value of Euros 90 million of which Boskalis' share amounts to Euros 45 million.
The project entails the reinforcement of the Houtrib dike on both sides with sand and rock over a distance of 25km. The activities will be carried out in the period 2017-2020. The dike reinforcement project is part the Dutch Flood Protection Program, an alliance of Rijkswaterstaat and all district water boards aimed at reinforcing primary dikes in a more innovative and robust manner.
The Houtrib dike is located between Enkhuizen and Lelystad, the Netherlands, and protects large parts of the country from flooding. During storms, the dike prevents water from the IJsselmeer lake flooding into the Markermeer lake. The dike however currently does not meet the government safety standards.
As part of the Dutch Flood Protection Programme, Boskalis is currently also working on the reinforcement of the Wadden Sea dike on Texel, the reinforcement of the Wadden Sea dike between the towns of Eemshaven and Delfzijl, as well as making this dike earthquake-proof, and the reinforcement of the Markermeer dikes between the towns of Hoorn and Durgerdam.
