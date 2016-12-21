Boskalis to reinforce Houtrib dike in The Netherlands

Project Updates

//

Royal Boskalis Westminster says the Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) in The Netherands intends to award a contract for the reinforcement of the Houtrib dike to Boskalis and its partner Van Oord. The contract has a value of Euros 90 million of which Boskalis' share amounts to Euros 45 million.

The project entails the reinforcement of the Houtrib dike on both sides with sand and rock over a distance of 25km. The activities will be carried out in the period 2017-2020. The dike reinforcement project is part the Dutch Flood Protection Program, an alliance of Rijkswaterstaat and all district water boards aimed at reinforcing primary dikes in a more innovative and robust manner.

The Houtrib dike is located between Enkhuizen and Lelystad, the Netherlands, and protects large parts of the country from flooding. During storms, the dike prevents water from the IJsselmeer lake flooding into the Markermeer lake. The dike however currently does not meet the government safety standards.

As part of the Dutch Flood Protection Programme, Boskalis is currently also working on the reinforcement of the Wadden Sea dike on Texel, the reinforcement of the Wadden Sea dike between the towns of Eemshaven and Delfzijl, as well as making this dike earthquake-proof, and the reinforcement of the Markermeer dikes between the towns of Hoorn and Durgerdam.



More articles from this category

More news

Paper published on dioxin in River Elbe Environmental Issues //

Moray Council rejects allegations about new dredger News //

Abderdeen Harbour expansion given the go ahead News //

Boskalis to reinforce Houtrib dike in The Netherlands Project Updates //

UK: Moray Council admits new dredger lay idle for months New Vessels //

Hutchison Ports signs MOU for development of port in Ukraine News //

US: Avalon Council cpproves state aid agreement for beachfill in 2017 Project Updates //

UK: Aberystwyth Marina project completed Project Updates //

Scenic Hudson commends members of Congress for stance on Hudson River cleanup Environmental Issues //

Mississippi River to benefit from emergency funding News //

US: Superior Bay cleanup plan approaching completion Environmental Issues //

More money heading for Savannah deepening project News //