UK: dredging planned by Cowes Harbour Commissioners

UK: dredging planned by Cowes Harbour CommissionersProject Updates // December 2, 2016
Cowes Harbour Commissioners on the south coast of the UK says harbour maintenance dredging will be carried out in the early part of 2017 at Shepards Wharf Marina and approaches, the Town Quay mooring basin, and the Royal Yacht Squadron basin.
The maintenance dredge was originally planned to take place in 2016 but has been re-scheduled for 2017 due to delays in completing the MMO (Marine Management Organisation) consents process. The maintenance dredging has been contracted to Jenkins Marine, who will return the areas specified above to the original design depths as charted on Admiralty Chart 2793.
Annual resident berth holders at CHC’s Shepards Wharf Marina were notified at the beginning of the week with regard to the temporary removal of vessels during the dredging works, and all customers will be contacted individually to discuss the re-location options available.
The dredging works are planned to start in first week of February 2017 with a projected completion date of 16th March. A Cowes Local Notice to Mariners will be issued in the early part of next year with more details and navigational information for harbour users.
