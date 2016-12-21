Moray Council rejects allegations about new dredger

A spokesperson for Moray Council in Scotland has rejected claims that its new dredger, Selkie, did not carry out any work for four months after delivery earlier this year.

It was reported earlier this month that the £2.5 million dredger "did not carry out a single job for four months."

"The article was wrong... and the vessel has undertaken many jobs during the dates quoted. I have the ship’s log and diary dates to confirm this," said the council spokesperson, who also provided details of the dredger's commitments during the period in question.

