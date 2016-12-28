DEC says Hudson dredging project 'failed'

Environmental Issues

//

The federally supervised cleanup of PCB contamination on the Hudson River has failed to protect public health or the environment, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said in a report on the six-year dredging project.



The report and a statement from DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos are the latest developments in an intensifying effort to get the US Environmental Protection Agency to acknowledge shortcomings in the work, in which General Electric has spent more than US$1 billion to remove 2.65 million cubic yards of polychlorinated biphenyl-contaminated sediment from a 40-mile stretch of the upper river.



“It’s simple. DEC is calling on the EPA to finish the job and hold GE accountable for cleaning up the Hudson River,” Seggos said. “If EPA won’t do the job and protect New Yorkers and the environment, DEC is ready to step in and lead.”

The full story is at:

https://dailygazette.com/article/2016/12/21/dec-says-hudson-dredging-project-failed

