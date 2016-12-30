Colombia authorities award Buenaventura dredging contract

Colombia authorities award Buenaventura dredging contractNews // December 30, 2016
BN Americas reports that Colombia's national roads authority Invias has awarded a contract to dredge the country's main port, Buenaventura, to the local subsidiary of Belgium-based European dredging company.
The US$36.1 million contract will involve dredging the port's access canal, the office of the Colombian vice president said in a statement.
The six-month contract is for the maintenance and expansion of the access canal, as well expanding and increasing the depth of the area.
It is estimated that some 3.54 million m3 of material will be removed in total.
The full story can be found at:
http://www.bnamericas.com/en/news/infrastructure/colombia-awards-buenaventura-dredging-works
