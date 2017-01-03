US: beach renourishment complete

US: beach renourishment completeProject Updates // January 3, 2017
The Cape Gazette newspaper reports that Rehoboth and Dewey's most recent round of beach replenishment has been completed, and the early reviews on the quality of sand pumped are good.
Tony Pratt, administrator of DNREC's Shoreline and Waterways Management section, said the sand is uniform in size and relatively fine-grained. A new borrow site, about three miles off the coast of Delaware Seashore State Park, was used for thr replenishment.
Pratt said the uniformity and fineness of the sand should create a gentler slope in the nearshore area this coming summer, making it, he said, a very good recreational beach.
Work on the US$11.2 million replenishment project began shortly after Army Corps of Engineers contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company began moving their equipment on Rehoboth's shores 19 November. Sand pumping in Dewey began on 13 December.
The full story is at:
http://www.capegazette.com/article/112-million-beach-replenishment-complete/122835
