Jacksonville Harbour, 47ft Deepening Project, Contracts B-D - Special Notice

Contracts & Tenders

Solicitation Number: W912EP-17-Z-0008

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Jacksonville

Notice Type: Special Notice

Synopsis:

Added: Dec 23, 2016 3:57 pm

Purpose: This notice serves as (1) a REQUEST FOR INFORMATION (RFI); and (2) an announcement of an Industry Day for the Jacksonville 47- Foot Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project, Contracts B-D, Duval County, Florida.

The Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked to solicit the interest of prospective offeror(s) for a potential fiscal years (FY) 2018, 2019 and 2020 awards of rock dredging contracts (B-D) projects. The purpose of this RFI is to gauge interest, capabilities and qualifications of members of the Dredging Community, to include both Small and Large Businesses as the Government must ensure there is adequate competition amongst the potential pool of responsible contractors.

Instructions: Please see the attached documents:

1. RFI - Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project which provides details and instructions for submission of capability statements.

2. Save the Date - Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project.

3. Industry Day Agenda - Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project.

Registration instructions for the Industry Day will be posted at at a later date.

Contracting Office Address:

P.O. Box 4970

Jacksonville, Florida 32232-0019

United States

Place of Performance:

Jacksonville Harbour

Duval County, Florida

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Susan J. Forchette

susan.j.forchette@usace.army.mil

Phone: 9042322158



Secondary Point of Contact:

Timothy G. Humphrey,

Contract Specialist

Timothy.G.Humphrey@usace.army.mil

Phone: 9042321072

Source: FedBizOpps

