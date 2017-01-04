Oceanside Harbour Maintenance Dredging - Presolicitation

Oceanside Harbour Maintenance Dredging - PresolicitationContracts & Tenders // January 4, 2017
Solicitation Number: W912PL-17-R-0023
Agency: Department of the Army
Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Location: USACE District, Los Angeles
Notice Type: Presolicitation
Synopsis:
Added: Jan 03, 2017 6:22 pm
The project consists of the maintenance dredging of the federal navigation channel at Oceanside Harbor. The contract will be structured with three annual cycles, base plus two options, to be executed in the spring of each year. Material to be dredged out of the navigation channels will be placed on downcoast beaches. Dredged quantities vary, but average around 180,000 cubic yards of material annually. Location of this work will be in Oceanside, San Diego County, California.
The estimated cost range of construction for this project is $10,000,000-$25,000,000. Estimated duration of the project per cycle: 55 Calendar Days.
This solicitation will be issued as an unrestricted procurement and will be issued under Full and Open Competition. This procurement will be conducted
under NAICS Code: 237990, Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction;
Dredging and Surface Cleanup Activities. The size standard for this code is $27,500,000. Contract Clause No. FAR 52.219-4, entitled, Price Evaluation
Preference for HUBZone Small Business Concerns will be applied to this procurement.
The acquisition will use FAR Part 15 Contracting by Negotiation (Low Price Technically Acceptable) procedures for award. Offerors will be required to submit a technical and price proposal for source selection evaluation. All interested firms must be registered in System for Award Management (SAM) to be eligible for award of Government contracts. The solicitation will be available on or about January 19th, 2017. All offerors are advised that this project may be delayed, cancelled or revised at any time during the solicitation, selection, evaluation, negotiation and/or
final award process.
Contracting Office Address:
915 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 930
Los Angeles, California 90017-3401
United States
Place of Performance:
San Diego County
1540 Harbor Drive North
Oceanside, California 92054
United States
Primary Point of Contact:
Herbert W. Franklin,
Major
herbert.franklin@usace.army.mil
Phone: 213-452-3320
Fax: 213-452-3176
Secondary Point of Contact:
James M. Costantino,
Chief, West Region Branch
james.m.costantino@usace.army.mil
Phone: 2134523237
Fax: 213-452-3176
