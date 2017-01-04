Naval Station Kings Bay, Maintenance Dredging, Entrance Channel - Award

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W912EP-16-B-0010

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Jacksonville

Solicitation Number: W912EP-16-B-0010

Notice Type: Award

Contract Award Date: December 21, 2016

Contract Award Number: W912EP-17-C-0007

Contract Award Dollar Amount: $23,636,175.00

Contract Line Item Number: CLINS 0001-0029

Contractor Awarded Name:

Manson Construction Co.

Contractor Awarded DUNS:

007942824

Contractor Awarded Address:

5209 East Marginal Way S.

Seattle, Washington 98134

United States

Synopsis:

Added: Sep 21, 2016 10:14 am Modified: Nov 03, 2016 4:44 pmTrack Changes

NOTE: COAST GUARD CERTIFIED HOPPER DREDGE IS REQUIRED.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: This project consists of maintenance dredging portions of the Kings Bay Entrance Channel and Kings Bay Inner Channel with work consisting of either Alternative (Alt) A: Maintenance Dredging of Entrance Channel Project Cut-1N through Range-E and disposal at Fort Clinch (D/A-F),Fernandina Nearshore (D/A-N), Fernandina ODMDS (D/A-O), and North Beach (D/A-NB South, from R-27 to R-33) or Alternative (Alt) B: Maintenance Dredging of Entrance Channel Project Cut-1N through Range-E and disposal at Fort Clinch (D/A-F), Fernandina Nearshore (D/A-N), Fernandina ODMDS (D/A-O), and North Beach (D/A-NB North, from R-13 to R-20). The only difference between Alternative A and Alternative B is the placement of beach quality sand on the North Beach Disposal Area from R-27 to R-33.The combined project work will hereinafter be referred to as the Entrance Channel. The excavated material will be distributed among the North Beach Disposal Area (D/A-NB), the Fernandina Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) (D/A-O), the Fernandina Nearshore Disposal Area (D/A-N), and the Fort Clinch Disposal Area (D/A-F). Incidental work includes turbidity monitoring, endangered species monitoring, vibration monitoring, beach fill quality control, and sea turtle non-capture trawling.

The contractor shall begin performance within 45 calendar days and complete performance within 186 calendar days after the NTP for Alternate A or 180 calendar days after the NTP for Alternate B. The performance period is mandatory.

PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS:

The Invitation for Bid (IFB) will be issued on or about 06 October 2016 and bids will be due on or about 08 November 2016.

NAICS Code 237990, size standard $27.5 million.

Magnitude of construction is between $10,000,000.00 and $25,000,000.00.

THIS IS AN UNRESTRICTED ACQUISITION. ALL RESPONSIBLE OFFERORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO PARTICIPATE.

NOTE: COAST GUARD CERTIFIED HOPPER DREDGE IS REQUIRED.

The IFB will be issued in electronic format only and will be posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website (Fed Biz Opps) at https://www.fbo.gov In order to receive notification of any issued amendments, interested parties must register as an interested vendor on the Federal Business Opportunities website at http://www.fedbizopps.gov/. Please be advised, if you are not registered, the Government is not responsible for providing you with notification to any changes to this solicitation. You must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) in order to be eligible to receive an award from this solicitation. For additional information, please call 866-606-8220 or visit the SAM website at https://www.sam.gov/.

Contracting Office Address:

P.O. Box 4970

Jacksonville, Florida 32232-0019

United States

Place of Performance:

Nassau County, Florida and Camden County, Georgia

Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Timohty G. Humphrey,

Contract Specialist

Timothy.G.Humphrey@usace.army.mil

Phone: 9042321072

Secondary Point of Contact:

Ilene J. Crapps,

Mrs.

Ilene.J.Crapps@usace.army.mil

Phone: 9042321064

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

Oceanside Harbour Maintenance Dredging - Presolicitation Contracts & Tenders //

Miami Beach sand project resumes - public meeting planned for 5 January Project Updates //

UK: River Parrett dredging trials produce promising results Project Updates //

US: beach renourishment complete Project Updates //

Australia: navigation warning issued as Tweed dredging planned Project Updates //

US: Corps proposes changes to placing cadmium in dredged material containment areas Environmental Issues //

EU supports new innovative project on bathymetric data products Survey & GPS //

Colombia authorities award Buenaventura dredging contract News //

DEC says Hudson dredging project 'failed' Environmental Issues //

Publishing schedule News //