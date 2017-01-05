UK-based Partrac signs partnership agreement with City of South Padre Island

The City of South Padre Island, Texas, and Partrac, a UK-based specialist marine and coastal survey and consultancy group, have agreed working partnership with a view to pooling their combine knowledge, resources and technical capabilities to improve understanding of beach and coastal zone processes affecting beach morphology and sediment transport at South Padre Island.

South Padre Island is a coastal barrier island on the southern Texas Gulf Coast, and an important vacationing and tourist destination. Its beaches provide important nesting ground for the endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle. In common with much of the US Gulf Coast shoreline, South Padre Island beaches are suffering from erosion and loss of beach material at significant rates every year.

Beach nourishment projects using dredged sediment from the nearby Brownsville ship channel supplied by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, have helped restore and maintain the South Padre Island shoreline, however the requirement to nourish the beaches is an ongoing process.

“The City of South Padre Island anticipates a fruitful and productive relationship with Partrac. Their reputation for collecting quality data utilizing superior field methods promises studies that will allow our staff to continue to lead in coastal management practices. We consider Partrac to be a critical partner in our ongoing mission to provide a world-class ecotourism destination while wisely conserving our island’s natural heritage and resources” said Brandon Hill, Shoreline Management Director for South Padre Island.

Dr Kevin Black, Partrac's Co-President and Technical Director, said: "We are very pleased to be working alongside the City of South Padre Island. We anticipate that utilisation of our unique dual signature particle tracking technology and other novel in-house technologies will provide South Padre Island with an updated picture of coastal zone processes that will enable better informed decision making and facilitate a cost-effective approach to future beach and shoreline management."

