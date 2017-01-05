US: Corps of Engineers provides update on Houstonic project

Project Updates

//

The US Army Corps of Engineers has provided an update on plans for maintenance dredging in the Housatonic River.

The state of Connecticut is the sponsor for the maintenance dredging of about 250,000 cubic yards of sand from the 18ft channel of the lower portion of the Housatonic River, and the placement of the sand directly onto Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, in order to renourish the beach which has been eroding. Dredging may be done by mechanical means or by hopper dredge. Environmental approvals have been obtained.

The contract was advertised for bids on 19 December. Bid opening is scheduled for 25 January 2017. A site visit for bidders is scheduled for 12 January 2017 at Hammonasset Park.

The work window is 1 October 2017 to 31 January 2018, with some dredging work extending to 28 February 2018, and final beach grading extending into March 2018.

More articles from this category

More news

December 2018 delivery for German dredger New Vessels //

Isle of Man department of infrastructure sets out plans to maintain Peel marina Project Updates //

US: Corps of Engineers to host meeting on Matagorda Ship Channel Project Updates //

UK-based Partrac signs partnership agreement with City of South Padre Island Contracts & Tenders //

US: Corps of Engineers provides update on Houstonic project Project Updates //

Berger retires as CEO at Great Lakes; Robert Uhler appointed chairman Company News //

Louisiana releases draft 2017 Coastal Master Plan Environmental Issues //

Oceanside Harbour Maintenance Dredging - Presolicitation Contracts & Tenders //

Miami Beach sand project resumes - public meeting planned for 5 January Project Updates //

UK: River Parrett dredging trials produce promising results Project Updates //