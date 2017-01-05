Berger retires as CEO at Great Lakes; Robert Uhler appointed chairman

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in the US has announced that the Board of Directors has accelerated the date of retirement of CEO, Jonathan Berger, who has now retired from the copany. The Board has also accepted Mr Berger’s resignation from the Board of Directors. Mr Berger had been expected to retire no later than 17 April 2017.

Mr Berger’s retirement follows the 27 December 2016 announcement of the appointment of Lasse Petterson as CEO, effective on the completion of his US citizenship process, which is anticipated during the first quarter of 2017. During this interim period, Mark Marinko, who has served as Great Lakes’ Chief Financial Officer since 2014, will also serve as Interim CEO. Mr Marinko is expected to continue in the CFO role when Mr. Petterson assumes the CEO role.

Robert B Uhler, PE, Chairman, said: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jon for his contributions to Great Lakes. During the more than six years that Jon led Great Lakes, the company successfully executed a large number of complicated domestic and international dredging contracts. Under his leadership, the company has made important investments in its fleet, including the ATB hopper dredge expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2017.”

Consistent with the terms of his contract, Mr Berger will remain available to assist with the transition of the new CEO, as necessary.

The company also announced that Mr Uhler has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr Uhler is assuming the role from Major General (Ret) Michael J Walsh who requested to step down as Chairman in order to accommodate his other professional time commitments. Mr Walsh will continue to serve as an independent director.

The appointment of Mr Uhler as Chairman follows the company’s previous announcements that Mr Petterson and Ryan Levenson joined the Great Lakes Board in late December and that the company is committed to adding at least one additional new independent director in the next six months.

Mr Uhler has served on the Board since October 2015, including on the Compensation and Audit Committees. He recently served as Lead Director on the Executive Search Special Committee.

