US: dredging due to start mid-January at Portsmouth Harbour and Piscataqua River FNP

Project Updates



The US Army Corps of Engineers has provided an update on plans to dredge Portsmouth Harbour and the Piscataqua River FNP (commonly called Sagamore Creek).

Dredging is needed to restore the project to authorized dimensions and alleviate shoal conditions that are impacting safe navigation through the channels.

A solicitation including contract plans and specifications to remove approximately 4,300 cubic yards of shoal at the confluence of the Portsmouth Harbor back channels has been issued.

A US$542,970 contract was awarded on 18 November 2016.

Dredging is scheduled to start around mid-January 2017.

Disposal of the dredged sand will be used as a beneficial use at a nearshore site off of Wallice Sands Beach.

