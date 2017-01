December 2018 delivery for German dredger

New Vessels

//

The Wasserstraßen- und Schifffahrtsverwaltung des Bundes (WSV) in Germany has ordered a new trailing suction hopper dredger from Pella Sietas Shipyard in Germany.

In a short statement, the yard said delivery is planed for December 2018.

