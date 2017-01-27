DEME acquires contracts in India and the Maldives

DEME acquires contracts in India and the MaldivesNews // January 27, 2017
DEME has secured several contracts for dredging and land reclamation work in India and the Maldives. The total value of these orders is approximately Euros 100 million.
In India DEME has been awarded several new projects, including dredging works for Project Seabird Phase II. DEME's bid for this project was submitted in a joint venture with L&T. The project is one of the largest naval infrastructure projects in India, and is located at Karwar on the west coast of the country. Amongst the other work DEME will also execute the maintenance dredging works on the approach channel to Karwar Port for the Directorate of Ports of Karnataka.
DEME has returned to the Maldives for major land reclamation works at Emboodhoo Lagoon on South Male Atoll. Ten islands will be reclaimed to develop a high end integrated resort.
