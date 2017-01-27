DEME acquires contracts in India and the Maldives

News

//

DEME has secured several contracts for dredging and land reclamation work in India and the Maldives. The total value of these orders is approximately Euros 100 million.

In India DEME has been awarded several new projects, including dredging works for Project Seabird Phase II. DEME's bid for this project was submitted in a joint venture with L&T. The project is one of the largest naval infrastructure projects in India, and is located at Karwar on the west coast of the country. Amongst the other work DEME will also execute the maintenance dredging works on the approach channel to Karwar Port for the Directorate of Ports of Karnataka.

DEME has returned to the Maldives for major land reclamation works at Emboodhoo Lagoon on South Male Atoll. Ten islands will be reclaimed to develop a high end integrated resort.

More articles from this category

More news

Boskalis joint venture awarded bottom ash processing contract by Attero Contracts & Tenders //

Baltimore Harbour dredging to get under way in days Project Updates //

Mackley completes Hill Head project on UK south coast Project Updates //

Pipeline Dredging of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway - Sources Sought Contracts & Tenders //

Scott provides funds for emergency beach restoration projects Project Updates //

Project in The Gambia helps combat coastal erosion and flooding News //

Coastal wetlands to be transformed by changing weather News //

CH2M to design coastal resiliency solutions in Manhattan News //

FY17 Dredge Entrance Channel Station Eatons Neck - Award Contracts & Tenders //

Army Corps seeks contractor to dredge Craney Island rehandling basin Contracts & Tenders //

Graves named chairman of Water Resources Subcommittee Dredging Organisations //

US: Port of Coos Bay seeks public comment on dredging plan Project Updates //