US: Port of Coos Bay seeks public comment on dredging plan

KCBY reports that the Port of Coos Bay is working on a plan to dredge and discharge about 150,000 cubic yards of material from Coos Bay over the next three years.

The application was submitted to the US Army Corps of Engineers in Portland, and now the Corps is asking for public comment on the proposal.

According to the public notice, the port wants to dredge about 50,000 cubic yards of material per year over the next three years to maintain access to 18 deep draft docks on Coos Bay.

http://kcby.com/news/local/public-input-needed-on-port-of-coos-bays-plan-to-dredge-150k-cubic-yards

