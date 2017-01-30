St Joe port authority to hold meeting about disposal plan

Project Updates

The Star newspaper reports that Port St Joe port authority will hold a meeting 30 January 2017 to discuss plans to dispose of dredge spoil.

The meeting, open to the public, is being held for "the purpose of reviewing engineering work related to dredge disposal sites" and any other matters that may be brought up during the meeting.

Tommy Pitts, project manager with engineers Mott MacDonald, asked for the meeting among the stakeholders to port development in order to review the status of the spoil infrastructure work and timeline for completion.

The disposal sites are a critical step in the direction of the dredging of the federally-authorized shipping channel.

The full story is at:

http://www.starfl.com/news/20170126/port-authority-to-hold-special-meeting-on-spoil-infrastructure

