Dredging News Online

A publication for the worldwide dredging industry published by Clarkson Research

  • ihc
Menu

St Joe port authority to hold meeting about disposal plan

Project Updates // January 30, 2017

The Star newspaper reports that Port St Joe port authority will hold a meeting 30 January 2017 to discuss plans to dispose of dredge spoil. 

The meeting, open to the public, is being held for "the purpose of reviewing engineering work related to dredge disposal sites" and any other matters that may be brought up during the meeting.

Tommy Pitts, project manager with engineers Mott MacDonald, asked for the meeting among the stakeholders to port development in order to review the status of the spoil infrastructure work and timeline for completion.

The disposal sites are a critical step in the direction of the dredging of the federally-authorized shipping channel.

The full story is at:

http://www.starfl.com/news/20170126/port-authority-to-hold-special-meeting-on-spoil-infrastructure

More articles from this category

More news

Online products

Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
Offshore Shipping Online
World Offshore Field Development Guides
OPL shop

Vessel registers