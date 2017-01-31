FY17 Dredge Entrance Channel Station Eatons Neck - Award

FY17 Dredge Entrance Channel Station Eatons Neck - AwardContracts & Tenders // January 31, 2017
Solicitation Number: HSCGG1-17-B-PRV051
Agency: Department of Homeland Security
Office: United States Coast Guard (USCG)
Location: Commanding Officer, USCG Civil Engineering Unit Providence
Notice Type: Award
Contract Award Date: January 27, 2017
Contract Award Number:
HSCGG1-17-C-PRV051
Contract Award Dollar Amount:
$366,625.00 "B.1, B.2, ABI 1"
Contractor Awarded Name:
Coastline Consulting & Development, LLC
Contractor Awarded DUNS:
113232180
Contractor Awarded Address:
57-B East Industrial Road
Branford, Connecticut 06405
United States
Synopsis:
Added: Nov 04, 2016 10:43 am
Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, equipment, supervision, transportation, and disposal to perform maintenance dredging of sand, gravel, and cobbles from a channel connecting a mooring basin to Huntington Harbor. The dredge material shall be disposed at a disposal site to be determined. The work site is at USCG Station Eatons Neck, Northport, NY. Dredging is restricted to MECHANICAL means. Dredging operations shall be conducted in a manner that will allow navigation through the channel at all times. Dredge operations and disposal operations shall be per USACE and NYDEC permits, and all dredging shall be completed on or before 22 March 2017 to allow dredging deficiencies to be remedied prior to 31 March 2017.
The estimated cost range of this project is between $250,000 and $500,000.00. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required. Solicitation packages will be available on or about 21 NOV 2016. The tentative date for receipt of bids is scheduled for 21 DEC 2016 at 2:00 pm EST. The applicable NAICS code is 237990, Other Heavy Construction - Dredging and Surface Clean-up Activities, with a Small Business Size Standard of $27.5 Million.
This acquisition is issued pursuant to FAR Part 14 Sealed Bidding, is 100% Set-Aside for Small Business concerns, and is being issued subject to the availability of funding. All relevant solicitation documents, including specifications and drawings may be accessed for download beginning on the date of issue at the following site: http://www.fbo.gov. To receive immediate notification of all changes posted electronically, vendors should click on [Register to Receive Notification]. All vendors interested in teaming or subcontracting for this solicitation, should click on [Register as Interested Vendor]. In order to view a list of interested vendors, interested parties should click on [View List of Interested Vendors]. A list of interested vendors is only available by registering electronically for this solicitation. Vendors MUST be registered in the System for Award Management database through www.SAM.gov in order to receive a federal government contract.
Contracting Office Address:
475 Kilvert Street Suite 100
Warwick, Rhode Island 02886-1379
United States
Place of Performance: 12 Lighthouse Road
Northport, New York 11768
United States
Primary Point of Contact:
Sean E. Waldron,
Contract Specialist
sean.e.waldron@uscg.mil
Phone: 4017361721
Secondary Point of Contact:
Daniel B Walker,
Contracting Officer
Daniel.B.Walker@uscg.mil
Phone: (401) 736-1764
Fax: (401) 736-1704
