Maintenance and New Work Dredging, Wormley Creek Channel, Virginia - Presolicitation

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W91236-17-B-0007

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Norfolk

Notice Type: Presolicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Jan 30, 2017 12:20 pm

THIS PROCUREMENT IS AN UNRESTRICTED PROCUREMENT. The Norfolk District, Army Corps of Engineers has a requirement to award a construction contract for Maintenance and New Work Dredging of Wormley Creek at USCG Training Center Yorktown (TRACEN) located in Yorktown, Virginia.

The Wormley Creek Dredging Project will consist of dredging up to approximately 70,000 cubic yards of maintenance and new work material from the Wormley Creek Main Channel to the York River, West Branch of Wormley Creek from the Main Channel to the BFC Turning/Boat Basin, and the BFC Turning/Boat Basin at USCG Training Center Yorktown (TRACEN) located in Yorktown, Virginia. Approximately 29,000 cubic yards of sandy material will be dredged and hydraulically placed on a nearby shoreline and approximately 41,000 cubic yards of fine grained material will be dredged and transported by barge or scow to the Wolftrap Alternate Placement Site (WTAPS) in the Chesapeake Bay.

A Hydraulic Cutter-head Dredge, Mechanical Dredge, or a combination of both types of plant and equipment may be used to accomplish this work. Aids to Navigation (ATON) number one (1) will be removed. ATON 2, 4, and 26 shall be relocated based on a new entrance reach channel alignment. USCG 5th District will provide oversight during the relocation and removal efforts, and will be responsible for rebuilding the entrance light, ATON number 1.

Subject to available funds, an optional one (1) foot of dredging depth representing an additional 17,500 cubic yards of maintenance and new work material pay yardage may be awarded. For the base contract bid items, begin performance within 21 calendar days and complete all work within 240 calendar days of receipt of Notice to Proceed (NTP). Placement of dredged material at the Wolftrap Alternate Placement area is prohibited from 1 December to 1 April.

THIS IS AN UNRESTRICTED PROCUREMENT. The Government intends to award a firm fixed price contract using INVITATION FOR BID WITH PRE-AWARD SURVEY and procedures outlined in FAR 36 and FAR 14. Pre-award survey will determine contractor responsibility in accordance with FAR 9.104 and 9.106. Bidders will be evaluated on both pre-award survey and conformance to the solicitation and price. The Government reserves the right to reject any or all Bids; and to award the contract to other than the lowest total price and to award to the bidder submitting the lowest bid determined by the Government to be responsible. Bid bonds will be required with bid submittals.

The magnitude of construction is estimated to be between $1,000,000 to $5,000,000. NAICS Code 237990 applies to this procurement.

The solicitation will be posted on or about 15 February 2017.

Search on W91236% for solicitations issued by Norfolk District. No hard copies will be available. Prospective contractors must be registered Vendors with https://www.fbo.gov in order to download plans and specifications. Prospective contractors MUST be registered in the DOD System for Award Management (SAM) database in order to obtain access to FedBizOpps. It is incumbent upon vendors to monitor FEDBIZOPPS for the release of the solicitation, specification, drawings, and all subsequent amendments. SAM Registration must also be ACTIVE and current to be eligible for contract award. Information on registration and annual confirmation requirements may be obtained by calling 1-866-606-8220 or via the Internet at http://www.sam.gov. Lack of registration in the SAM database will prevent access to FedBizOpps and will make a Bidder ineligible for award.

NOTE: Online Representations and Certifications Applications (ORCA) apply to this solicitation. With ORCA, vendors have the ability to enter and maintain representations and certification information, via the Internet at http://orca.bpn.gov; therefore, vendors no longer have to submit representations and certifications with bid. Instead, this solicitation contains a single provision that will allow vendor to either certify that all representations and certifications in ORCA are current, complete, and accurate as of the date of signature, or list any changes.

Inquires may be directed to Quincy McNeil by email at quincy.a.mcneil@usace.army.mil. TELEPHONE INQUIRIES WILL NOT BE HONORED.

Contracting Office Address:

803 Front Street

Norfolk, Virginia 23510-1096

United States

Place of Performance:

Wormley Creek at USCG Training Center Yorktown (TRACEN)

Yorktown, Tennessee 23690

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Quincy A. McNeil,

Contracting Specialist

quincy.a.mcneil@usace.army.mil

Phone: 7572017136

Secondary Point of Contact:

Eartha Garrett,

Contracting Officer

Eartha.Garrett@usace.army.mil

Phone: (757)201.7131

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

Boskalis joint venture awarded bottom ash processing contract by Attero Contracts & Tenders //

Baltimore Harbour dredging to get under way in days Project Updates //

Mackley completes Hill Head project on UK south coast Project Updates //

Pipeline Dredging of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway - Sources Sought Contracts & Tenders //

Scott provides funds for emergency beach restoration projects Project Updates //

Project in The Gambia helps combat coastal erosion and flooding News //

Coastal wetlands to be transformed by changing weather News //

CH2M to design coastal resiliency solutions in Manhattan News //

FY17 Dredge Entrance Channel Station Eatons Neck - Award Contracts & Tenders //

Army Corps seeks contractor to dredge Craney Island rehandling basin Contracts & Tenders //

Graves named chairman of Water Resources Subcommittee Dredging Organisations //

US: Port of Coos Bay seeks public comment on dredging plan Project Updates //