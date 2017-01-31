Army Corps seeks contractor to dredge Craney Island rehandling basin

Contracts & Tenders

//

The US Army Corps of Engineers has released information about a previous released solicitation, in which it sought sources to maintain and dredge the Craney Island Rehandling Basin in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Interested and capable contractors must be able to:

• Perform maintenance dredging at the Rehandling Basin at Craney Island Dredged Material Management Area (CIMMA) to a depth of -28 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) with -2 feet allowable overdepth.

• Perform maintenance dredging at the Access Channel (s) to a depth of -18 feet MLLW with -2 feet of allowable overdepth and the Debris Channel at a depth of -9 feet MLLW with -2 feet of allowable overdepth.

The contractor who receives the contractor must perform the work with a Hydraulic Cutter-head dredge and Hydraulic pipeline, and also transport and place all dredge material in the government-furnished upland placement area at the CIDMMA.

The Army Corps of Engineers estimates that the Rehandling Basin dredging, including allowable overdepth, is approximately 885,100 cubic yards of dredge material; that the Access Channels and Debris Channel dredging, including allowable overdepth, is approximately 32,300 cubic yards of material; and that the total estimated amount the contractor will dredge, along with an estimated accretion, is 1,012,400 cubic yards.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may award additional funds, subject to availability, to the contractor to perform (-7) foot MLLW of dredging depth, representing an additional 497,600 cubic yards of pay yardage. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will give the contractor additional performance time of one additional day per 12,000 cubic yards of dredged material it adds.

The contractor who receives the contract must begin work within 15 calendar days of receiving the contract award, and also complete all work within 90 calendar days of receipt of Notice to Proceed (NTP).

The US Army Corps of Engineers will award a firm fixed-price contract using Invitation for Bid with Pre-Award Survey and procedures outlined in FAR 36 and FAR 14. This pre-award survey will determine contractor responsibility in accordance with FAR 9.104 and 9.106. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will base bidder evaluation on pre-award survey and conformance to the solicitation and price.

The US Army Corps of Engineers estimates construction at between US$1 million and US$5 million. The applicable NAICS code is 237990, with a small business size standard of US$27.5 million. The proposed procurement listed herein is unrestricted.

Contractors can contact Stormie Wicks at Stormie.B.Wicks@usace.army.mil, or by phone at 757-201-7215, for more information, or to provide enough information for the government to evaluate the contractor's ability to perform the required work.

