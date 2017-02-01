Pipeline Dredging of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway - Sources Sought

Solicitation Number: W9126G-17-S-0007

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Fort Worth

Notice Type: Sources Sought

Synopsis:

Added: Jan 30, 2017 3:59 pm

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District has a requirement for Pipeline Dredging of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, Texas, Across San Antonio Bay Pipeline Dredging. THIS IS A NOTICE FOR SOURCES SOUGHT ONLY. THIS IS NOT A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL OR INVITATION FOR BID. THERE IS NO BID PACKAGE, SOLICITATION, SPECIFICATION OR DRAWINGS AVAILABLE WITH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. IT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROCUREMENT COMMITMENT BY THE US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, IMPLIED OR OTHERWISE. NO CONTRACT WILL BE AWARDED FROM THIS SOURCES SOUGHT ANNOUNCEMENT. REPONSE IS STRICTLY VOLUNTARY; NO REIMBURSEMENT WILL BE MADE FOR ANY COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH PROVIDING INFORMATION IN RESPONSE TO THIS SOURCES SOUGHT ANNOUNCEMENT OR ANY FOLLOW-UP INFORMATION REQUESTS. THE GOVERNMENT SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR OR SUFFER ANY CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES FOR ANY IMPROPER IDENTIFIED INFORMATION.

The purpose of this sources sought announcement is to gain knowledge of interested, capable, and all qualified small businesses including but not limited to Small Business, 8(a) Small Business Development Program, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Women Owned Small Business and HUBone firms. The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 237990; Size Standard $27.5 million. All contractors doing business with the Federal Government must be registered in the System For Award Management(SAM), to receive a government contract. The website for registration is https://www.sam.gov .

To make appropriate acquisitions for the above project, the Government, will use responses to this sources sought announcement and possible future projects as determined to be in the best interest of the Government. The order of magnitude for this effort is estimated between $5,000,000 to $10,000,000.

Note: To be considered small for purposes of Government procurement, a firm must perform at least 40 percent of the volume dredged with its own equipment or equipment owned by another small dredging concern.

Project Information: This project requires the contractor dredge the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) from station 1050+000 to station 1140+000 and GIWW/Matagorda Ship Channel (MSC) intersection. The Base Schedule 1 includes maintenance pipeline dredging of approximately 1,346,000 Cubic Yards (CY) of material from the GIWW vicinity of San Antonio Bay. - Option No. 1 is for maintenance pipeline dredging of approximately 139,000 CY of material vicinity of East San Antonio Bay. - Option No. 2 is for maintenance pipeline dredging of approximately 128,000 CY of material vicinity of West San Antonio Bay. - Option No. 3 is for maintenance pipeline dredging of approximately 179,000 CY of material vicinity of intersection of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and the Matagorda Ship Channel. - Option No. 4 is for an additional foot of maintenance pipeline dredging in San Antonio Bay reach (Schedule 1) with approximate quantity of 362,000 CY. - Option No. 5 is for construction of sidecast retaining berms at Beneficial Use Placement Areas A and B, with approximate quantity is 90,000 CY. Work described in Schedule 1 and all options except Option 3 (intersection of GIWW and MSC) must be completed prior to 15 OCT 2017 due to whooping crane critical habitat environmental window. Estimated duration of schedule 1 and all options is 180 Calendar Days. Required production daily rate is 15,000 CY/day.

The estimated award date for this project is 17 May 2017.

The contractor will be required to provide Performance and Payment Bonds within (5) calendar days after award. The contractor shall begin dredging within (10) calendar days after acknowledgement of the Notice to Proceed.

If the contractor fails to complete the work within the time specified, the contractor shall pay liquidated damages to the Government for each calendar day of delay until the work is completed or accepted. The calendar day amount will be in the Solicitation.

If you can meet all of the requirements for this project, please respond to this sources sought announcement by e-mail, or mail to the attention Maria E. Rodriguez, (409) 766-6331, maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil , 2000 Fort Point Road, Galveston, Texas 77550. Responses must be received no later than 2:00 PM Central Standard Time, on February 9, 2017. The following information is requested:

1. Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) & Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) (This information can be obtained from your System for Award Management Registration (SAM)).

2. Name of firm w/address, phone, fax, e-mail address, and point of contact.

3. State if your company is an SBA Certified 8(a) firm, HUBZone Small Business, Women Owned Small Business or Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

4. State whether your firm can provide a Bid Bond (20% of total bid amount), Performance and Payment Bond (100% of the contract amount).

5. Please indicate whether your firm will submit a bid for this project, if this project is set-aside for 8(a), HUBZone Small Business, Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

6. Qualifications: Responses to this sources sought announcement shall indicate any specialized experience and technical competence in the project named above. The evaluation will consider overall experience. Provide documentation for your firm on past similar efforts as a prime contractor.

7. Submission Requirements: Firms submitting responses shall provide information on the most recent up to five projects that prove you can meet the qualification criteria listed above, with contract number, project location, description of work requirements, contact and phone number for each effort. Firms should also indicate all applicable personnel and sub-contractors proposed to work on the contract. Proof of Small Business Administration (SBA) registration 8(a) and HUBZone Small Business shall be provided with this response.

Firms responding to this sources sought announcement, who fail to provide ALL of the required information requested, will not be used to help the Government make the acquisition decision, which is the intent of this sources sought announcement.

For technical questions, please contact: Ms. Leslie Olson at (361) 884-3385 X2217 or Mrs. Maria E. Rodriguez at (409) 766-6331.

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CESWF-CT

PO Box 17300

Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300

United States

Place of Performance:

Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, Texas, Across San Antonio Bay Pipeline

Texas

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Maria E. Rodriguez,

Contract Specialist

maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil

Phone: 409-766-6331

Secondary Point of Contact:

Curtis Cole, Jr.,

Contracting Officer

curtis.cole@usace.army.mil

Phone: 409-766-3185

Source: FedBizOpps

