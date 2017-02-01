CH2M to design coastal resiliency solutions in Manhattan

News

CH2M is part of the ESCR project in Manhattan.

//

The New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC), the primary capital construction project manager that builds many of the civic facilities in New York City, has selected CH2M as part of a team to deliver preliminary and final design services for the East Side Coastal Resiliency (ESCR) project in the borough of Manhattan.

A mitigation outcome of Hurricane Sandy, ESCR is an integrated coastal protection system that will reduce the risk of flooding and facilitate access to the waterfront, creating improved public spaces and enhanced natural areas.

Stretching from Montgomery Street to East 25th Street in Lower Manhattan, the project will strengthen the urban floodplain against floods and rising sea levels, while providing social and environmental benefits to the community.

CH2M was part of the team that performed the feasibility study and concept design for the development of a preferred alternative that proposed coastal protection interventions based on changing land typologies and enhanced access to the waterfront. Working again under the environmental, planning and engineering consultant AKRF, CH2M will continue with the civil engineering and structural design of hard passive resiliency elements, such as flood walls, terraced levees and berms, as well as integrated deployable gates.

CH2M's Project Manager, Jonathan Goldstick, said: "Our engineers have been working on the City's waterfront for more than 35 years and have extensive experience addressing sea level rise and climate adaptation. We're looking forward to partnering with the DDC to integrate flood protection into the community fabric of Manhattan."

When completed, the ESCR project will provide improved coastal protection to more than 110,000 vulnerable New Yorkers through approximately two miles of enhanced waterfront, ecology and urban spaces.

More articles from this category

More news

Boskalis joint venture awarded bottom ash processing contract by Attero Contracts & Tenders //

Baltimore Harbour dredging to get under way in days Project Updates //

Mackley completes Hill Head project on UK south coast Project Updates //

Pipeline Dredging of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway - Sources Sought Contracts & Tenders //

Scott provides funds for emergency beach restoration projects Project Updates //

Project in The Gambia helps combat coastal erosion and flooding News //

Coastal wetlands to be transformed by changing weather News //

CH2M to design coastal resiliency solutions in Manhattan News //

FY17 Dredge Entrance Channel Station Eatons Neck - Award Contracts & Tenders //

Army Corps seeks contractor to dredge Craney Island rehandling basin Contracts & Tenders //

Graves named chairman of Water Resources Subcommittee Dredging Organisations //

US: Port of Coos Bay seeks public comment on dredging plan Project Updates //