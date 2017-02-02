Baltimore Harbour dredging to get under way in days

Baltimore Harbour dredging to get under way in daysProject Updates // February 2, 2017
The Baltimore Sun reports that more than one million cubic yards of mud, silt, sand, shell and other material will be dredged from Baltimore Harbour over the next several months to maintain depth and berth required for the port's shipping channels.
The US Army Corps of Engineers awarded the US$14.1 million contract for the dredging work to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock.
"Maintaining the shipping channels associated with Baltimore Harbour is extremely important economically to the City of Baltimore, State of Maryland, and throughout our entire region," said Colonel Ed Chamberlayne, commander of the corps' Baltimore District.
The material will be removed from three locations: Brewerton Angle, Craighill Angle and Ferry Bar. Brewerton Angle and Craighill Angle will be dredged to a depth of 51ft and a width of 700ft. Ferry Bar will be dredged to a 42ft depth and a 600ft width.
The full story is at:
http://www.baltimoresun.com/business/bs-bz-harbor-dredging-20170201-story.html
