Working group on beneficial use gets to work

A working group on beneficial use of dredged material at CEDA has met for the first time.

Dredging for the maintenance and development of ports, harbours and waterways for navigation, remediation and flood management generates large volumes of sediment. Considering this sediment as a resource and using it in a way that brings benefits to the environment as well as to society and economy, has been promoted through publications of international associations such as PIANC (2009), CEDA (2010) and IADC (2009).

More recently there have been considerable advances in knowledge about the natural environment and its processes and dynamics which has facilitated innovative uses of sediment. CEDA’s new working group will highlight recent advances and best practices, summarise important new lessons learned from recent case studies from all over the world.

In their first meeting on 18 January 2017 in Delft at CEDA HQ, the Working Group finalised their Terms of Reference and decided to produce two papers:

• An information paper that will focus on the design parameters for a range of beneficial use (BU) applications. It will discuss socio-economic benefits, effective terminology and communication about and strategic approaches to BU. It will follow up and expand on the recommendations and guidance given in the PIANC (2009) publication using lessons learned in the past 10 years.

• A companion position paper, which will discuss the appropriateness of BU options relative to the ability to manage risk and create socioeconomic value.

The working group has 19 expert members from 8 different countries representing the entire cross section of CEDA’s membership. The WG also has members from CEDA’s two sister associations, the Eastern Dredging Association (EADA) and the Western Dredging Association (WEDA).

The group will meet again in middle of May to discuss the first version of the papers which they intend to publish.

