MVN – Passes of the Mississippi River, South Pass Maintenance Dredging, Louisiana - Presolicitation

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W912P8-17-B-0001

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, New Orleans

Notice Type: Presolicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Feb 02, 2017 9:26 am

The work consist of dredging of shoal material from South Pass within the limits shown on the contract drawings above elevation -20.0" MLG or a 300' bottom width, and satisfactory disposal of the dredged material. The estimated value of this work is more than $10,000,000.00. The solicitation will issue on or about 16 February 2017, and a bid opening date will be established in a future amendment. This is an UNRESTRICTED procurement. NAICS Code: 237990. The solicitation documents for this procurement will be posted on FedBizOps (FBO). You can access these files from a link located on FedBizOps (www.fbo.gov). You will need the adobe acrobat reader for .pdf files (www.adobe.com) in order to open most files posted by the New Orleans District. You are encouraged, for marketing purposes, to register as an Interested Vendor in FedBizOps (www.fbo.gov). This can be done by clicking on the solicitation title and clicking on the button that says Register as an Interested Vendor and entering your business information. Offerors are also encouraged to post notices of prospective subcontracting opportunities on the Small Business Administration's Subnet, at http://web.sba.gov/subnet. Offerors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM), in order to receive a Government contract award. To register, the SAM Internet address is: http://www.sam.gov The Contract Specialist for this solicitation is Nick Narcisse at 504-862-1546 (email Nicholas.J.Narcisse@usace.army.mil).

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CEMVN-CT

PO Box 60267

New Orleans, Louisiana 70160-0267

United States

Place of Performance:

CEMVN-CT-E

7400 Leake Ave

New Orleans, Louisiana 70118

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Nicholas J Narcisse

nicholas.j.narcisse@usace.army.mil

Phone: 5048621546

Source: FedBizOpps

