Australia: City of Rockingham issues statement about Waikiki Beach sand

Project Updates // February 3, 2017

The City of Rockingham in Wetsern Australia has issue a statement in which it acknowledges that the placement of dredged sand on the beach at Waikiki has "created a problem" and that the beach needs to be remediated to restore its visual amenity and recreational values.

"We are currently working towards a solution that will be immediate and permanent," it said.

The city was due to hold a stakeholder meeting, to consult with the community on plans for the post-dredging project, on 3 February 2017.

