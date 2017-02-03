Australia: City of Rockingham issues statement about Waikiki Beach sand

Australia: City of Rockingham issues statement about Waikiki Beach sandProject Updates // February 3, 2017
The City of Rockingham in Wetsern Australia has issue a statement in which it acknowledges that the placement of dredged sand on the beach at Waikiki has "created a problem" and that the beach needs to be remediated to restore its visual amenity and recreational values.
"We are currently working towards a solution that will be immediate and permanent," it said.
The city was due to hold a stakeholder meeting, to consult with the community on plans for the post-dredging project, on 3 February 2017.
More articles from this category