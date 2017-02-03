Australia: City of Rockingham issues statement about Waikiki Beach sand

Project Updates

//

The City of Rockingham in Wetsern Australia has issue a statement in which it acknowledges that the placement of dredged sand on the beach at Waikiki has "created a problem" and that the beach needs to be remediated to restore its visual amenity and recreational values.

"We are currently working towards a solution that will be immediate and permanent," it said.

The city was due to hold a stakeholder meeting, to consult with the community on plans for the post-dredging project, on 3 February 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Working group on beneficial use gets to work Environmental Issues //

Australia: City of Rockingham issues statement about Waikiki Beach sand Project Updates //

Boskalis joint venture awarded bottom ash processing contract by Attero Contracts & Tenders //

Baltimore Harbour dredging to get under way in days Project Updates //

Mackley completes Hill Head project on UK south coast Project Updates //

Pipeline Dredging of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway - Sources Sought Contracts & Tenders //

Scott provides funds for emergency beach restoration projects Project Updates //

Project in The Gambia helps combat coastal erosion and flooding News //

Coastal wetlands to be transformed by changing weather News //

CH2M to design coastal resiliency solutions in Manhattan News //

FY17 Dredge Entrance Channel Station Eatons Neck - Award Contracts & Tenders //