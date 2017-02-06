USACE defers dredging of Richmond Outer Harbour

The US Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District will defer maintenance dredging of Richmond Outer Harbour in 2017 in order to remain in compliance with the Federal Standard.

The decision follows a certification issued by the Regional Water Quality Control Board which imposed permit conditions on the District’s 2017 dredging program for the San Francisco Bay, conditions the Corps believes conflict in part with federal law and regulations.

The Federal Standard is a legal requirement obligating the Corps to perform maintenance dredging in the least costly, most environmentally acceptable manner consistent with federal law and regulations.

No other Corps dredging operations in the Bay Area are affected.

