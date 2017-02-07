US: DEP to clean up Flushing Bay

Environmental Issues

//

The Times Ledger reports that the Department of Environmental Protection has begun work on a US$34 million project to dredge portions of Flushing Bay near the World’s Fair Marina to reduce odors and improve the health of the waterway.

According to the DEP, the work will also include enhancements of existing wetlands and removal of deteriorated timber piles, an abandoned pier and non-native trees to improve views of the bay.

The dredging will be completed in 2017 and the wetland expansion and planting will continue over the next several years, DEP said.

The full story is at:

http://www.timesledger.com/stories/2017/5/flushingbay_2017_02_03_q.html

