New Zealand: Kaikôura Harbour restoration progressing well

Scoop reports that restoration of Kaikōura Harbour after last year’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced progress on the slipway, ramp and channel deepening as a result of the November 14 earthquake lifting the seabed between one and two metres in some areas.

“At the moment access is severely restricted and the harbour channel is so shallow, it can only be used four hours a day – two hours either side of the tide,” Mr Brownlee says.

“Commercial operators can only schedule between 20 per cent and 40 per cent of their previously planned tours and the district’s commercial fishing industry has also been adversely affected.

“The importance of tourism and fishing cannot be underestimated – the annual tourism spend in Kaikōura is NZ$120 million (domestic and international) and the value of the annual fishing catch is approximately NZ$25-30 million.

“The NZ$5 million government grant meant work could start straight away on repairing and upgrading this essential piece of infrastructure."

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1702/S00082/kaikoura-harbour-restoration-progressing-well.htm

