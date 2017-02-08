Danish port launches tender

Contracts & Tenders

//

The Port of Hanstholm in Denmark has launched a tender for construction work related to the expansion of the port.

The port said that, due to the high level of activity in and around the port of Hanstholm, a new development plan is in the works. The expansion of the port, including basins, hinterland, quay walls, water depth, entrance width and the reduction in wave disturbance, is a crucial element in this development.

The design of the works regarding the above-mentioned expansion, including both the wave model and sedimentation models, will be carried out by the port of Hanstholm.

The full details are at:

http://ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED:NOTICE:46133-2017:TEXT:EN:HTML&src=0

More articles from this category

More news

Danish port launches tender Contracts & Tenders //

Dredge Yard sponsoring Moscow dredging forum Company News //

US: Corps of Engineers awards Houston dredging contract Contracts & Tenders //

Western docks revival project gets under way in Dover Project Updates //

Boskalis/Van Oord JV awarded Santos dredging deal Contracts & Tenders //

US: DEP to clean up Flushing Bay Environmental Issues //

Hanson orders two marine aggregate dredgers New Vessels //

USACE defers dredging of Richmond Outer Harbour Project Updates //

Funding boost for small Irish harbours News //

Milestone reached for Ipswich Flood Barrier scheme Project Updates //

Working group on beneficial use gets to work Environmental Issues //