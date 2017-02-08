Dredging News Online

Danish port launches tender

Contracts & Tenders // February 8, 2017

The Port of Hanstholm in Denmark has launched a tender for construction work related to the expansion of the port.

The port said that, due to the high level of activity in and around the port of Hanstholm, a new development plan is in the works. The expansion of the port, including basins, hinterland, quay walls, water depth, entrance width and the reduction in wave disturbance, is a crucial element in this development.

The design of the works regarding the above-mentioned expansion, including both the wave model and sedimentation models, will be carried out by the port of Hanstholm.

The full details are at:

http://ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED:NOTICE:46133-2017:TEXT:EN:HTML&src=0

