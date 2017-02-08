Dredging News Online

Dredge Yard sponsoring Moscow dredging forum

Company News // February 8, 2017

Dredging equipment company Dredge Yard is sponsoring the IV International Forum of Dredging Companies in Moscow,which takes place 15 February 2017.

The forum is organized by PortNews in association with FSUE Rosmorport and the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).

The programme will be dedicated to the latest technologies applied in dredging and marine engineering.

Dredge Yard is represented by Basel Yousef, Alexey Shifman and Judith de Rooij, who will give a presentation at the event.

During the forum, Dredge Yard will also provide interested delegates with more information about their products and the possibilities of working together.

