Dredge Yard sponsoring Moscow dredging forum

Company News

//

Dredging equipment company Dredge Yard is sponsoring the IV International Forum of Dredging Companies in Moscow,which takes place 15 February 2017.

The forum is organized by PortNews in association with FSUE Rosmorport and the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).

The programme will be dedicated to the latest technologies applied in dredging and marine engineering.

Dredge Yard is represented by Basel Yousef, Alexey Shifman and Judith de Rooij, who will give a presentation at the event.

During the forum, Dredge Yard will also provide interested delegates with more information about their products and the possibilities of working together.

More articles from this category

More news

Danish port launches tender Contracts & Tenders //

Dredge Yard sponsoring Moscow dredging forum Company News //

US: Corps of Engineers awards Houston dredging contract Contracts & Tenders //

Western docks revival project gets under way in Dover Project Updates //

Boskalis/Van Oord JV awarded Santos dredging deal Contracts & Tenders //

US: DEP to clean up Flushing Bay Environmental Issues //

Hanson orders two marine aggregate dredgers New Vessels //

USACE defers dredging of Richmond Outer Harbour Project Updates //

Funding boost for small Irish harbours News //

Milestone reached for Ipswich Flood Barrier scheme Project Updates //

Working group on beneficial use gets to work Environmental Issues //