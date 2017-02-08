US: Corps of Engineers awards Houston dredging contract

US: Corps of Engineers awards Houston dredging contractContracts & Tenders // February 8, 2017
The US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, has awarded a small business contract in the amount of US$5,343,380 to Crosby Dredging LLC to conduct maintenance dredging at the Houston Ship Channel between Sims Bayou and the Turning Basin in Harris County, Texas.
The contractor will be required to remove approximately 500,000 cubic yards of material using a pipeline dredge, with work expected to begin in March 2017.
The dredged material will be placed in the West Clinton Placement Area. The project is expected to be completed by September 2017.
