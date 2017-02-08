Western docks revival project gets under way in Dover

The first stage of construction for Port of Dover's Western Docks Revival (DWDR) project is now under way with the appointment of VSBW, a joint venture between VolkerStevin and Boskalis Westminster, to deliver the marine structures and bridge for the project.

Following key enabling works, this first stage of the construction programme has now begun and is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2018

As the result of the work there will be some changes to the seafront area to establish the construction zone from 7th February 2017. This will affect both the Esplanade, Union Street, the waterfront and harbour and require the closure of the Esplanade at Cambridge Terrace in order to facilitate the commencement of work on the navigation channel required to connect the Wellington Dock to the new marina.

Vehicle access from Union Street to the Esplanade/Marine Parade will not be available in either direction throughout the duration of this construction phase due to the extent of the construction zone and the location of the site entrance south of the Marina Swingbridge. Union Street car park will, however, remain open and available to berth holders, marina users and car park permit holders. Public parking at Union Street car park will be suspended during this period.

Pedestrian and SUSTRANS Cycle Route 2 access will be maintained at all times.

Access to seafront businesses and amenities will remain available throughout the construction period with clear diversion signs located on the A20.

From spring 2017 dredgers will be operational within the harbour prior to the commencement of piling necessary for the construction of the new cargo berths and marina. Regular updates of all construction activity phases will be communicated to all stakeholders.

