Boskalis/Van Oord JV awarded Santos dredging deal

Boskalis/Van Oord JV awarded Santos dredging dealContracts & Tenders // February 8, 2017
Royal Boskalis Westminster and joint venture partner Van Oord have been awarded a contract by the Brazilian Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation for the capital and maintenance dredging of the port of Santos.
The contract has a total value for the joint venture of approximately Euros 110 million.
In the coming months, studies will be undertaken and the design of the navigation channels and berths of the port will be reviewed.
Dredging operations are expected to commence later this year with the deployment of trailing suction hopper dredgers and a backhoe dredger. The dredging activity is due to be complete in 2018.
