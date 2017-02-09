Canada: next phase of Esquimalt Harbour project under way

Canada: next phase of Esquimalt Harbour project under wayProject Updates // February 9, 2017
Lookout Newsppaer reports that the next phase of remediation dredging operations in Esquimalt Harbour is now underway in the waters adjacent to Fleet Diving Unit (Pacific) in Colwood.
Overseen by Formation Safety and Environment (FSE) and contracted through Public Works & Government Services Canada, the work is being performed by private contractor JJM Construction Ltd of Delta, BC, in coordination with the Queen’s Harbour Master.
Excavation and removal of contaminants on the sea floor in the waters near A-Jetty wrapped up late last year; current dredging is focused around D Jetty, and between F and G Jetties in Colwood.
The full story is at:
http://www.lookoutnewspaper.com/harbour-remediation-project-moves-colwood-side/
