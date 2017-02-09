UK: dredging work planned on Preston Canal network

UK: dredging work planned on Preston Canal networkProject Updates // February 9, 2017
More than 15,000 tonnes of silt is to be dredged from the Ribble Link and parts of the Lancaster Canal near Preston.
The work is part of a £750,000 investment to improve the water network, making it easier to navigate and improving the habitat for birds and wildlife.
Mark Weatherall, senior project manager at the Canal & River Trust, said: “The Lancaster Canal and Ribble Link are extremely popular with thousands of boaters, fishermen and walkers visiting the waterways every year. “The dredging work is much needed and will open up the canal channel and improve water quality which will benefit all canal users, wildlife and the environment.”
The full story is at:
http://www.lep.co.uk/your-lancashire/preston/massive-dredging-works-to-start-on-preston-s-canal-network-1-8376012
