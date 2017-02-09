US: public comments sought on process to streamline dredging projects in Wisconsin

A new general permit that streamlines approvals for small-scale dredging in the state's lakes, rivers and streams has been drafted and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the language.

The public comment period on the general permit runs until the close of business March 3, 2017.

The proposed general permit, once in place, is valid for five years and will allow applicants to apply for coverage under the permit to remove up to 25 cubic yards from streams and inland lakes and up to 100 cubic yards from the Great Lakes if the project meets all eligibility criteria and conditions.

DNR does not anticipate this general permit to result in significant effects on the environment. Previously approved general permits cover projects for maintenance dredging of a previously dredged area and for removal of accumulated plant and animal nuisance deposits.

DNR plans to hold two public informational hearings to solicit input on the draft general permit on 14 February 2017 at 1pm in room G09, DNR GEF 2 building, 101 S Webster St, Madison and the second on 16 February 2017 at 1pm at the DNR Service Center, 2984 Shawano Ave, Green Bay.

