Royal IHC upgrades Petrus Plancius

Royal IHC upgrades Petrus PlanciusNew Vessels // February 9, 2017
Petrus Plancius has been converted to an environmental dredger.
Jan De Nul has recently put its suction dredger Petrus Plancius back into operation after conversion into an environmental dredger.
IHC Services was asked to design the technical solution to operate the dredger with a cutter or silt suction head.
The IHC Beaver 1600, built in 2008, needed to be modified for a challenging environmental dredging project in the port of Oskarshamn in Sweden. It was vital that the dredger would be able to dredge contaminated silt in the harbour with high density and low spillage.
The dredging equipment and hydraulic system of the dredger needed to be modified for the project. Jan De Nul required an innovative silt suction head to replace the existing cutter head and drive.
IHC designed the adjustments to the hydraulic system and delivered a submerged dredge pump (a TT30-250). The pump was adapted for mounting in the existing suction pipe on the cutter ladder of the dredger.
The conversion and commissioning of the dredger was completed in Dubai before it was transported to Sweden. Work commenced in Sweden in late 2016 and the dredger is working well in silt suction mode.
